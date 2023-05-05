Paradigm Protect launches Fair Value Assessment Hub

Jaskeet Briah
2 min read
Paradigm Protect launches Fair Value Assessment Hub

Paradigm Protect has launched a new hub that comprises links to product manufacturers’ fair value assessment (FVA) documentation, in a bid to meet new Consumer Duty requirements.

All manufacturers of regulated products are required to provide a fair value assessment of their products, as of 30 April.

All of the new FVA document links are available to advisers and produced by manufacturers, with documents sitting under Paradigm's online Consumer Duty Support hub.

The FVA documents need to be accessed by advisers and then assessed by individual firms to assess whether they consider the products offer fair value to their respective customers, which can then be used when assessing the fair value of their own service propositions, Paradigm detailed.

Advisers can access links to the documents in one place rather than visiting each individual manufacturer website and Paradigm has also split the links by sector covering mortgages, equity release, protection, investments and pensions.

Christine Newell, mortgage technical director at Paradigm, commented: "Rather than having to visit every single product manufacturer's website and search for their fair value assessment documentation, we have created this link hub which is split by sector, and should ease the process for advisers and firms, in what is a requirement under Consumer Duty."

According to Paradigm, the documents should help advisers to understand the characteristics of the products, understand the identified target market and consider the needs, characteristics and objectives of any customers who may potentially be vulnerable.

The statements should also help advisers to identify the intended distribution strategy and ensure the product will be distributed in accordance with the target market, Paradigm noted.

Newell added: "It is another process step change for advisers but one that, we at Paradigm, are aiming to make as easy as possible, with all documentation accessible from one, rather than multiple, website pages.

"We are just a few months away from the official start of the Consumer Duty rules, but as firms can see, the requirements need to be met on an ongoing basis. At Paradigm we're here to support advisory businesses and we would urge anyone looking for further help, advice or guidance to contact us."

