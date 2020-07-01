non-disclosure
LifeQuote reviews call recording ahead of FCA changes
LifeQuote are assessing the possibility of offering advisers personalised call recordings ahead of any regulatory changes from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Protection: Three priorities for the industry
Munich Re's Adrian Stevenson says the life insurance industry has three key issues to tackle if it is to truly grow the protection market.
Cirencester Friendly pays 94% of 2014 claims
Cirencester Friendly paid £3.3m in sick pay benefit for its income protection customers in 2014, with 94% of eligible claims paid.
Simpler underwriting is 'the wrong street' - Moneysworth
Protection IFA Moneysworth has warned simplified underwriting is 'going down the wrong street' and risks non-disclosure as research revealed a significant number of advisers believe it could close the protection gap.
Medical info provider signs insurer for full underwriting service
Medical information provider MorganAsh will provide full outsource underwriting and claims services for a small insurer.
Zurich pays 92% of CI claims
Zurich has revealed it paid 92% of critical illness (CI) claims last year.
L&G defends use of SARs for medical evidence
L&G has given the use of Subject Access Requests (SARs) a ringing endorsement and said they produce much better results than other methods of obtaining medical information.
Aegon ups CI claims paid
Aegon paid 94% of critical illness (CI) claims in the first half of the year, a 3% increase on its overall result for 2010 (91%).
Aviva pays 92.5% of CI claims
Aviva paid 92.5% of critical illness (CI) claims during the first six months of the year.
Scot Prov pays 91% of CI claims
Scottish Provident paid 91% of critical illness (CI) claims during the first half of the year.
Bright Grey pays 90% of CI claims
Bright Grey paid 90% of critical illness claims in the first half of the year.
IFAs lack protection knowledge as RDR presents 'colossal opportunity'
The protection sector has a "colossal opportunity" to expand after the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) but many IFAs lack protection knowledge and those that do have it do not use it, according to new research.
FOS releases non-disclosure fact sheet
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has released a consumer fact sheet clarifying the importance of medical non-disclosure.
Aviva pays 95% of CI claims
Aviva paid almost 95% of critical illness (CI) claims and 99.6% of those resulting from death last year.
Cirencester friendly pays 94% of IP claims; urges industry to follow
Cirencester friendly paid 94% of its valid income protection (IP) claims totalling £2.7m in 2010 and reiterated its call for other providers follow suit.
Aviva ups CI pay out rate
Aviva has increased its critical illness (CI) claims payment rate to 93% in the first six months of 2010.
Canada Life launches tele-interviewing
Canada Life is introducing telephone interviewing for all of its group insurance products.
Progress improves CI claims approval rate
Progress has revealed it paid 89.5% of critical illness (CI) claims in the first seven months of the year.
ABI reinforces disclosure importance; dispells 'act of God' myth
The ABI is highlighting the need for clients to fully disclose their medical history when taking out protection and health insurance.
Aegon unveils customer claims website and guide
Aegon has launched a website and guide aimed at helping customers understand the claims process.
End 'goalpost moving' and publish IP payments - Pioneer
Pioneer has hit out at providers who "change the goalposts" mid-claim while also joining the chorus of insurers urging all income protection (IP) claims approval rates to be published.
Aegon claims guide tackles non-discolsure
Aegon has released a new protection claims guide with the aim of reducing non-disclosure and helping advisers manage their clients' expectations.
CI rejections and non-disclosure fall
Critical illness (CI) payouts are continuing to rise and non-disclosure rates are also improving, new figures show.
LV= CI approvals rise 3%, IP dips 1%
LV= paid 90% of claims across both critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) last year.