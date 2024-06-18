LV= publishes adviser guide on declined claims

The provider's latest Fuel for Life report detailed three types of misrepresentation present in applications for a protection policy: innocent, careless and deliberate or reckless. According to LV='s Wealth and Wellbeing research, clients had misconceptions about the claims process and why claims could be denied, which LV= said could impact their ability to answer underwriting questions correctly, leading to deliberate misrepresentation. Meanwhile, when asked, 15% of customers would never feel comfortable disclosing their health conditions when answering protection questions. Anna ...