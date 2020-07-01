mutuals

Iain Clark joins British Friendly
Iain Clark has been announced as British Friendly Society's new marketing and distribution director, having previously been managing director for protection at LV=.

IP claims stats are a must for all
Surveys suggest only around 1 in 10 UK employees have income protection insurance, yet as Which? says ‘The one protection policy every working adult in the UK should consider is the very one most of us don't have - income protection'.