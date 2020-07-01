mutuals
Martin Shaw: Mutual agreement
'A message from the mutuals'
Mutuals pay 93.7% of income protection claims in 2017
Data from nine members of AFM indicates "higher than the industry average" stats from mutual insurers
How can we encourage millennials to engage with financial services?
How will millennials engage with the financial services such as mutuals and how should we engage with them? CS Healthcare's Russell Stephens discusses the way forward using a recent study.
Iain Clark joins British Friendly
Iain Clark has been announced as British Friendly Society's new marketing and distribution director, having previously been managing director for protection at LV=.
WHCA becomes Orchard Healthcare
WHCA is now Orchard Healthcare, with a new website being launched along with the rebrand of the Worcester based cashplan provider.
Engage Mutual and Family Investments become OneFamily
Mutuals Engage Mutual and Family Investments have now rebranded as OneFamily following the completion of a merger announced at the end of 2014.
Wesleyan profits up 32%
Mutual Wesleyan's total operating profit for 2014 was up 32% at £40.3m the mutual has reported.
Mutuals' Bill gains Royal Assent
The Mutuals' Deferred Shares Bill has passed into law with the granting of Royal assent to the bill.
Bill for mutuals to raise capital awaits Royal Assent
A Bill to allow mutuals and friendly societies to raise capital through issuing Deferred Shares passed its last stage in the House of Commons on Friday and is set to receive Royal Assent.
Wesleyan raises £250,000 for Birmingham Children's Hospital
Wesleyan has raised £250,000 for its chosen charity the Birmingham Children's Hospital, with the money going to the new Children's Cancer Centre.
Wesleyan to use Vizolution's remote advice solution
Mutual Wesleyan is rolling out the ability for customers to receive advice remotely using Vizolution's screen sharing solution.
Members approve Family Investments' merger with Engage Mutual
The members of Family Investments and Engage Mutual have both voted in favour of a merger of the two companies which will create one of the biggest mutuals in the UK.
FCA proposes new rules on mutual shares
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has proposed new requirements for selling mutual society shares to ordinary retail investors.
Bring mutuality back to protection - Protection Review
Insurers should bring back mutuality to the protection industry with peer to peer (P2P) insurance to be considered, delegates at the Protection Review conference heard.
Mutuals 'must differentiate' to remain competitive
Mutuals must emphasise how they differ from the competition particularly when they face pricing pressures, an insurance broker has urged.
Record increase in new business for PG Mutual
Income protection provider PG Mutual has reported a ‘record increase' in new business for 2013, as the mutual sector has experienced growth during the recession.
IP claims stats are a must for all
Surveys suggest only around 1 in 10 UK employees have income protection insurance, yet as Which? says ‘The one protection policy every working adult in the UK should consider is the very one most of us don't have - income protection'.
Cirencester Friendly publishes claims stats and calls for IP industry standard
Cirencester Friendly has called for an industry standard for income protection claims statistics to be provided after publishing its annual claims statistics.
Industry experts question suitability of Defaqto IP rankings
The Defaqto star ratings system has been called into question by industry experts following publication of its 2013 income protection (IP) products ranking.
Advisers are luke warm about protection - PG Mutual
Advisers offering protection advice are in a "very small" minority, according to PG Mutual.
PG Mutual partners with Skipton on advice
Protection provider PG Mutual has announced a partnership with Medical Insurance Agency (MIA), part of Skipton Financial Services (SFS), to offer members access to financial advice.
"Do you have a Plan B?" - PG Mutual
PG Mutual Friendly Society has unveiled a new advertising campaign emphasising the need for people to think about their position should they become incapacitated.
Regulation could drive mutuals 'out of existence' - Exeter
Smaller mutual societies could disappear due to the increasing burden of regulatory costs, Exeter Family Friendly has warned.
Cirencester friendly targets growth with Intrinsic move
Cirencester friendly's income protection (IP) product has been added to Intrinsic's protection panel.