Association of Financial Mutuals promotes Andy Morris to chair

Trade body, the Association of Financial Mutuals (AFM), has appointed Andy Morris, CEO, Cirencester Friendly, as chair of the AFM board.
The AFM represents mutual and not-for-profit insurers, friendly societies and other financial mutuals across the UK. Having been vice chair of the board over the past year, Morris will now take over from Ann-Marie O'Dea, CEO, Shepherds Friendly. Morris said: "The Government's ambition to double the size of the sector presents a unique opportunity to champion the values that set mutuals apart - putting members first, delivering long-term value and delivering exceptional service. "I look forward to working with colleagues across the sector to seize this moment and help mutuals thrive...
