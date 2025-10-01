Association of Financial Mutuals promotes Andy Morris to chair

The AFM represents mutual and not-for-profit insurers, friendly societies and other financial mutuals across the UK. Having been vice chair of the board over the past year, Morris will now take over from Ann-Marie O'Dea, CEO, Shepherds Friendly. Morris said: "The Government's ambition to double the size of the sector presents a unique opportunity to champion the values that set mutuals apart - putting members first, delivering long-term value and delivering exceptional service. "I look forward to working with colleagues across the sector to seize this moment and help mutuals thrive...