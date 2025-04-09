IPTF marks affiliation with The Association of Financial Mutuals

As part of the collaboration, the organisations aim to raise awareness of the products available through mutual providers and will educate advisers on how to better understand and access these products for their clients. It will cover insights into the history of the mutual sector, the benefits of their financial protection products and practical guidance for financial advisers looking to offer these services to their clients. Andrew Whyte, chief executive officer, the AFM, said: "This initiative will help increase awareness of the fantastic products our members provide and demonstrat...