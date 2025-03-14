Consultation launched on reform of friendly societies law

The Law Commission has published a consultation paper as part of a review of the legal framework for friendly societies.
According to the independent body, current law governing friendly societies is "fragmented, outdated and in need of modernisation", with the last major update was in this area being in 1992. Friendly society law "has not kept pace" with developments in related areas such as company law and financial services regulation, the commission added. As such, the consultation focuses on questions such as: Whether and how the challenges associated with allowing friendly societies to raise capital in new ways could be addressed. Whether it would be appropriate to remove some of the restri...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.