Cirencester Friendly joins ICMIF

The organisation comprises more than 200 members from 60 countries, aiming to promote the mutual and cooperative propositions, build connections between member organisations and share knowledge. The ICMIF said its platform brings insurers together to strengthen their organisations within a non-competitive environment. Liz Green, chief executive officer, ICMIF, said: "ICMIF can foster collaboration and exchanges amongst its member organisations to leverage unique strategic advantages, embrace transformation and uphold operational excellence, paving the way for a resilient, inclusive and t...