AIG Life announces 'simpler' CI definitions and increased pay-outs
'Start from yes' philosophy at heart of critical illness policy
UPDATED: Insurer medical record requests break data protection laws
GPs providing full patient medical records at the request of insurance firms risk breaking data protection laws, an investigation by the ICO (Information Commissioner Office) has warned.
Wikiproject Medicine partnership aims for greater reliability on Wikipedia
Healthcare research network The Cochrane Collaboration has begun a partnership with Wikiproject Medicine, to improve the reliability and accessibility of Wikipedia medical information online.
Transplant surgery and protection - possible?
All is not lost in the search for cover post transplant, as Livi Jenkinson explains, times have changed.
Hepatitis C sufferers struggle to get insurance and mortgages
The overwhelming majority of Hepatitis C sufferers have not sought any form of cover because of their diagnosis, an advice firm has reported.
NICE turns down breast cancer drug in draft guidance
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence, (NICE), has opened a consultation on draft guidance which does not recommend bevacizumab (Avastin, Roche), for metastatic breast cancer, when used in combination with the chemotherapy drug, capecitabine....
'Foolish' GP requests dismay Bright Grey and Scot Prov
Bright Grey and Scottish Provident have warned that insurers could be "shooting themselves in the foot" by changing the way they request medical evidence from GPs.
Allianz adds pre-existing conditions to IPMI cover
Allianz has extended the range of pre-existing health conditions it will cover on its Worldwide Care international private medical insurance (IPMI) plan.
Pre-existing conditions specialist adviser launches
An advice service focussed on helping people with pre-existing medical conditions obtain life cover has been launched into the UK protection market.
Hospital comparisons difficult due to poor data capture - Dr Foster
The reporting of medical events in NHS hospitals is seriously affecting the ability to make informed decisions about where to receive treatment, medical analysts have found.
Pre-existing conditions coverage 'most significant IPMI change' - April Medibroker
Increased willingness from international private medical insurance (IPMI) providers to cover pre-existing conditions has been hailed as one of the most significant recent changes in the market by a specialist broker.
Chronic pain costing Europe billions
The European Parliament has faced a call to arms over the treatment of chronic pain.
Pulse Insurance reveals life policy for HIV positive
Pulse Insurance has launched a policy offering up to £200,000 of accidental death cover and either £10,000 or £25,000 life cover - without a doctor's report or medical examination.
L&G improves CI offering
Legal & General is enhancing its critical illness (CI) product to include four new illnesses and wider definitions for eleven conditions.