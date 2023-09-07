Royal London to cover over 3,600 conditions with pre-sale underwriting tool

The number of covered conditions has increased from 60 to over 3,600, which the insurer stated will improve the ease and make it faster for advisers to get indicative underwriting terms.

The existing functionality can still be used by advisers during the online journey to select from the 60 most commonly disclosed medical conditions.

However, the new search function will now allow advisers to look over all 3,633 medical conditions within the online rules that generate a decision, although this depends on individual client requirements.

Going forward, Royal London will collect usage data of the tool to continuously refine and improve the tool.

Craig Paterson, chief underwriter at Royal London, noted that conversations on health conditions can be sensitive, and he hopes these conversations will become easier as a result of the insurer's improved pre-sale journey.

Paterson said: "We are always looking at ways we can improve the underwriting service we offer advisers, and we believe this enhancement will mean they will be able to offer their clients a much clearer view of the likely underwriting decision, and any underwriting requirements that may be needed."

COVER requested comment from Royal London regarding how many terms it can estimate will be offered as a result of the change and if the volume of new conditions could increase complexity of advisers. Royal London was unable to provide comment at the time of publication.