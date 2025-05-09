Finding protection for clients with health conditions is challenge for advisers

Nearly two thirds (62%) of advisers have said it is difficult to find cover for clients with multiple or pre-existing health conditions, according to The Exeter.
The provider surveyed 250 UK financial advisers who discussed insurance products with their clients, finding that for 30%, the ability to cover such clients was the most important element when working with an insurer. Looking at specific products, pre-existing medical conditions was believed to be the biggest challenge for private health insurance this year (37%). This was also expected to be a key challenge for advisers when discussing income protection (IP) (29%), with 26% of life insurance advisers also citing this as a challenge during advice conversations. Jack Southcott, head...
