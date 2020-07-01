LifeQuote
Guardian added to LifeQuote
‘High demand’
LifeQuote partners with Anorak
Smart data platform for IFAs and wealth managers dealing with protection sales
LifeQuote announces GDPR policy for protection
Protocols for storing electronic data, physical documents and recorded calls revealed
Sixty adviser firms add LifeQuote D2C service to sites
The protection comparison function allows clients to independently search, select and buy from a whole of protection service
The Right Mortgage selects LifeQuote's protection case management service
The service is available to advisers at point of client product selection.
LifeQuote launches 'Upload Alternative Quote'
LifeQuote is now enabling advisers to submit an application based on any quote from either an insurer's site directly or another quote portal.
LifeQuote expects protection to use health tracking data
LifeQuote has said it expects to see insurers include health tracking data for protection pricing along the same lines as has been adopted for private medical insurance (PMI) policies.
LifeQuote launches protection quotes to tackle MMR pressures
LifeQuote has launched a service to help borrowers who would otherwise dismiss protection as unaffordable due to cash flow pressures resulting from the Mortgage Market Review (MMR).
Paul Roberts moves to Old Mutual Wealth
Paul Roberts has been appointed head of business development for protection at Old Mutual Wealth, leading the firm's distribution strategy.
Tenet adds Lifequote services to expanding protection business
Tenet Group has confirmed it will expand its protection proposition with its advisers now having the option of using LifeQuote's comparison and illustration tools.