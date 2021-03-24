LifeQuote expands access to comparison service

Previously only available to Quilter advisers, SmartCompare now open to all advisers

LifeQuote has expanded access to its insurance comparison tool to all advisers following its launch in November last year, when it was initially only available to Quilter advisers.

The SmartCompare tool compares insurer product features, across term, critical illness, income protection, family income benefit and whole of life cover. It can be deployed standalone or linked to personalised quotes and premiums from the LifeQuote panel.

LifeQuote states that the tool is designed to compare fact-based information to assist advisers in "making an informed recommendation" and to demonstrate the product justification to the client. It also includes data from LifeQuote's processing experience, giving insight into areas such as percentage of clients immediately accepted and the number declined.

Neil McCarthy, CCO at LifeQuote, says that the tool provides advsiers with the ability to review insurers on a side-by-side basis, as well as evaluate products on the features that they and their clients consider important.

"We are not trying to add a score or deliver a ranking to products. Used with LifeQuote's illustration platform it automatically links the product premiums with the insurer features which is key to delivering the right value solution," McCarthy commented.

"As a modern online system it has been built to enable advisers to easily share with clients, create reports and produce research evidence when required."