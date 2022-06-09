LifeQuote launches brand refresh

John Brazier
1 min read
Protection sales support service LifeQuote has unveiled a new brand identity, including a new logo, updated website and tools for advisers.

LifeQuote stated that the rebrand is aimed at better representing its "core purpose of removing the barriers to protection advice."

As well as offering greater levels of technical detail for protection writing, the new website includes LifeQuote's Protection Revenue Opportunity (PRO) tool and offers "advisers better persistency, reducing the risk of commission clawback."

Last year, LSL Property Services, which includes the PRIMIS Mortgage Network and TMA mortgage club, acquired a 60% stake in LifeQuote.

The investment will allow LifeQuote to focus on increasing the number of partners it works with and provide more opportunities for advisers to grow their protection business, it stated.

Iain Clark, chief commercial officer at LifeQuote, commented: "We have a strong heritage of innovation, being the first technology provider to launch multi-benefit quotes in 2006.

"The new website includes our recently expanded range of products and services, and with technology like our Protection Revenue Opportunity (PRO) tool advisers will be able to calculate how much time they could save on each case and how much more protection revenue they could be making with us."

