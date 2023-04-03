New Guardian income protection proposition goes live

On Iress, iPipeline and LifeQuote

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
New Guardian income protection proposition goes live

Guardian's new income protection (IP) product has gone live today (3 April) on a range of sourcing platforms.

The proposition, which was first announced last week (28 March) with no official launch date, will now be available on Iress, iPipeline and LifeQuote.
 
Advisers will be able to recommend the provider's new IP product as a stand-alone cover or as part of a "full menu" of Guardian's products.

Covering up to 65% of annual earnings up to £60,000, the product includes premium waiver as standard, paying out after 28 days regardless of deferred period and no requirement for loss of income.
 
Created in collaboration with protection advisers, Guardian's IP product features cover for the policyholder's ‘own job' rather than ‘occupation' - meaning claims are paid out based on individual roles rather than traditional, broader job descriptions.
 
From today, advisers using Iress, iPipeline and LifeQuote will have access to the IP product as well as a range of Guardian's other protection products available on these platforms.
 
These include life cover, critical illness, combined life and critical illness protection, and optional children's critical illness protection, all of which can be quoted and applied on Guardian's Protection Builder 2.0 system.
 
Jacqui Gillies, marketing and proposition director at Guardian, commented: "We've been really pleased with the market's reaction to the product so far and anticipate a significant opportunity in this space as our valued advice partners help more clients to improve their financial resilience."
 
Andrew Wibberley, co-chair of the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF), said: "2022 was a strong year for IP, and providing broader availability of cover to advisers and their clients is a good thing.
 
"Protecting income is essential to any financial plan whether people are primarily protecting their mortgage, rent or retirement plans and we encourage all advisers to utilise income protection to ensure their clients futures are financially secure."

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

Advisers raise competition concerns as Aegon exits individual protection market

UnderwriteMe partners with Inuvi on medical underwriting

