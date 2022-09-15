LifeQuote updates CRM and quoting systems

The updates were designed to improve capacity and generate quotes faster, making it easier for advisers and customers to put cover in place, according to the support service.

The developments will apply to LifeQuote's Sell Online service which offers firms a non-advised sales option. It provides clients quotes that they can compare and apply with via an intermediary's quoting system.

Meanwhile the updates for the CRM platform focus on better data integration and reducing the time for completing tasks during underwriting.

The changes also help improve LifeQuote's case tracking system, which gives advisers a better view on activities that have been completed.

The case tracking system also allows advisers to view their protection cases across all clients and insurers.

Iain Clark, chief commercial officer, LifeQuote, said: "This is an exciting period of transformation and growth at LifeQuote, cementing our commitment to helping advisers reduce the time, hassle and risk of selling protection."

"We are one of the biggest writers of protection in the UK and have helped advisers protect more than one million clients and their families through our administration service, where we manage all the admin needed to get a policy on risk, including completing applications and chasing GP reports."

He added: "Advisers using our administration service save, on average, three valuable hours for every case that goes on risk. This time saving frees advisers to have more effective mortgage and protection conversations, which will become increasingly vital as advisers navigate the challenges of selling protection throughout the cost-of-living crisis."

"The new CRM also allows us to deliver further enhancements to our services, and we look forward to announcing more exciting developments over the next few months".