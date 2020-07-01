Labour

Insurance industry to descend on political conference season
Insurance industry to descend on political conference season

Representatives from the insurance sector will be attending the political conference season to discuss the issues facing the industry, such as the upcoming increase in Insurance Premium Tax and trying to ensure that compensation payouts are not swallowed...

Analysis: The Labour manifesto on health
Analysis: The Labour manifesto on health

In the first of a series of articles analysing at the parties' manifestos in relation to the NHS, health and social care, Richard Walsh looks at what Labour are pledging.

  • PMI
Conservatives and Labour set out NHS plans
Conservatives and Labour set out NHS plans

A Labour government will cap the profits private firms can make from the NHS at 5% while the Conservatives have pledged a seven day NHS, the parties have revealed in the run-up to the general election.

  • PMI
Blog: Labour's NHS redoubt
Blog: Labour's NHS redoubt

Both Labour and the Conservatives have criticised each other's plans for the NHS as the general election campaigning began in earnest.

  • PMI
Softening the blow

For thousands of employees with Retail Price Index (RPI) linked salaries, the economic downturn will cost them dearly. Sue Weir looks at how the effect of what for many will mean a pay freeze could be softened