Labour
Industry reacts to Labour promise of 'free' dental care
'You can tell it's general election season'
Insurance industry to descend on political conference season
Representatives from the insurance sector will be attending the political conference season to discuss the issues facing the industry, such as the upcoming increase in Insurance Premium Tax and trying to ensure that compensation payouts are not swallowed...
Analysis: The Labour manifesto on health
In the first of a series of articles analysing at the parties' manifestos in relation to the NHS, health and social care, Richard Walsh looks at what Labour are pledging.
Conservatives and Labour set out NHS plans
A Labour government will cap the profits private firms can make from the NHS at 5% while the Conservatives have pledged a seven day NHS, the parties have revealed in the run-up to the general election.
Blog: Labour's NHS redoubt
Both Labour and the Conservatives have criticised each other's plans for the NHS as the general election campaigning began in earnest.
Labour: 'Potential' for NI relief to incentivise benefits and living wage
Labour says that it may consider offering incentives for firms providing health and wellbeing benefits to staff and to those organisations paying a living wage were it to win the next general election.
Labour proposes compulsory charges for all to fund LTC
Labour has proposed a long-term care funding strategy whereby everybody will pay a compulsory charge, rather than just those needing care.
Janet Street-Porter and Jeremy Clarkson "abused" status - Miliband
Leading politicians have been silent about mental health for far too long, Labour leader Ed Miliband said today.
British troops killed without life cover
Dozens of soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan without taking out life insurance while thousands more have served active duty without cover, it has been revealed.
Softening the blow
For thousands of employees with Retail Price Index (RPI) linked salaries, the economic downturn will cost them dearly. Sue Weir looks at how the effect of what for many will mean a pay freeze could be softened