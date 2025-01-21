Economic inactivity steady but unemployment rising: ONS

The economic inactivity rate as of November 2024 stood at 21.6%, this represents a 0.2 percentage point (pp) drop from the previous quarter but is still 1.3pp above pre-pandemic levels. Unemployment saw more fluctuation, up 0.4pp in November 2024 to 4.4%. The rise is at a similar level since the pandemic, where it has risen 0.5pp. Julia Turney, head of platform and benefits, Barnett Waddingham, said: "The latest unemployment figures are a sobering reminder that we still face a significant uphill climb." Whilst unemployment and economic inactivity are on the rise, November 2024 saw ...