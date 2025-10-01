NHS 'online hospital' to launch in 2027

The NHS has pledged to implement an ‘online hospital’ to allow patients to connect digitally with clinicians by 2027.
The digital tool will aim to get patients seen faster, as they can access clinicians across the country screen-to-screen, rather than waiting on local capacity, according to NHS England. Referrals, scans and specialist treatment will still lead to physical interaction at community diagnostic centres. NHS England launched its 10-year health plan for the nation earlier this year, with moving from "analogue to digital" a core focus moving forward. The NHS App and other digital services also featured prominently in the plan. It detailed that patients would be given control over their o...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.