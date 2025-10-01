NHS 'online hospital' to launch in 2027

Digitally connecting patients and clinicians

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

The NHS has pledged to implement an ‘online hospital’ to allow patients to connect digitally with clinicians by 2027.

The digital tool will aim to get patients seen faster, as they can access clinicians across the country screen-to-screen, rather than waiting on local capacity, according to NHS England. Referrals, scans and specialist treatment will still lead to physical interaction at community diagnostic centres. NHS England launched its 10-year health plan for the nation earlier this year, with moving from "analogue to digital" a core focus moving forward. The NHS App and other digital services also featured prominently in the plan. It detailed that patients would be given control over their o...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

MAB invests in UK Moneyman

Profile of an IP customer: 2024 market trends

More on Long Term Care

NHS 'online hospital' to launch in 2027
Long Term Care

NHS 'online hospital' to launch in 2027

Digitally connecting patients and clinicians

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 01 October 2025 • 2 min read
Equity Release Council partners with My Care Consultant
Long Term Care

Equity Release Council partners with My Care Consultant

Avoiding foreseeable harm

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 16 September 2025 • 2 min read
Pulse Insurance extends Reframe Cancer offering
Long Term Care

Pulse Insurance extends Reframe Cancer offering

Available to group and individual policyholders

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 September 2025 • 2 min read