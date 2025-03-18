Labour announces benefits reform

Speaking at Parliament today (18 March, 2025), work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall said the government aims to deliver personalised support to sick and disabled people who can work to get the jobs they "need and deserve". She detailed plans to legislate for a "right to try", guaranteeing that work will never lead to a benefit reassessment so people gain confidence to try work without the fear this will put their benefits at risk. As such, the government will invest an additional £1 billion a year for employment support with the aim of guaranteeing tailored and personalised support...