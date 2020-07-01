HIV

Number of new HIV cases increase
There are now 110,000 people in the UK with HIV, with 6000 new cases in 2013 a report by Public Health England (PHE) has said.

Risk Clinic - HIV
I have a client with HIV. His medication keeps the condition under control, but it's the first case I've ever dealt with of this type. What is the situation? He is looking for the full suite of protection and I know things have improved here, but what...

HIV enters insurance mainstream
Half of insurers are now offering some form of HIV Life Assurance, up from 35% last year, according to medical financial advisers Unusual Risks.