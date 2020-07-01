HIV
CIExpert on Aviva's critical illness updates
Upgrades "reinforce Aviva's position as a market leader," says Alan Lakey
NAT welcomes ABI removal of HIV from CIC guidelines
National AIDS Trust (NAT) applauds Association of British Insurers (ABI) decision to exclude "discriminatory" wording
ABI releases 'Guide to Minimum Standards' for CIC
Terminal illness definition removed, HIV deleted and an exclusion for early stage thyroid cancer allowed
People living with HIV still struggle to access insurance
People living with HIV continue to face barriers to accessing both protection and general insurance, despite improvements in availability over the past decade, a major new report from NAT (National AIDS Trust) has warned.
Pulse Insurance launches simple life cover for those with HIV
Pulse Insurance has recently launched Positive Life, a straightforward solution for anyone with HIV who is otherwise healthy, COVER can exclusively reveal.
Increase in average life sum assured by HIV positive people
The average amount HIV positive people are insuring themselves for has increased to an average of £137,192, a survey for Unusual Risks has found.
Substantial growth in interest for IP and CI among HIV positive people
The overwhelming majority of HIV positive people (90%) would consider an income protection (IP) or critical illness (CI) policy, up 29% from October.
HIV+ people not covered by biggest CI & IP providers
None of the ten biggest providers of critical illness and income protection policies offer products for HIV positive people, a survey for Unusual Risks has found.
Number of new HIV cases increase
There are now 110,000 people in the UK with HIV, with 6000 new cases in 2013 a report by Public Health England (PHE) has said.
More insurers offer life cover for people with HIV
More life insurers are writing policies for people with HIV but critical illness and income protection policies are still unavailable despite 61% of people surveyed saying they would 'consider' taking out a policy.
Ebola could impact new life insurance policies - Payingtoomuch
Payingtoomuch has warned that the Ebola Virus could adversely impact new life insurance policies if the virus became more easily transmitted.
Most HIV life insurance applications now to protect a mortgage
Around 70% of HIV Life Assurance applications are now being made in connection with a mortgage, according to medical financial advisers Unusual Risks.
HIV positive people entering insurance mainstream
Nearly a quarter of HIV positive people now have life insurance.
Planet Insurance: Working with HIV
Certain restrictions on HIV-infected healthcare workers are to be lifted. Richard Walsh reports.
HIV Life Insurance at relatively 'low' levels
HIV Positive people who are taking out HIV Life Assurance in the UK are insuring themselves for a 'fairly low' average sum assured of £134,130, according to research.
HIV+ life cover entering the mainstream
The market has seen a huge increase in awareness of HIV+ life assurance, as 78% of those with the condition are now aware of available cover, medical IFAs Unusual Risks has said.
HIV+ people wrongly surrender policies after diagnosis
The majority of policyholders have been cancelling insurance policies following HIV positive diagnosis, an adviser has reported.
IFAs best for HIV - survey
Two thirds (66.6%) of UK life assurance providers servicing the IFA market are now offering some form of HIV life assurance.
HIV life insurance levels at 'useful amounts'
HIV Positive people taking out HIV Life Assurance are insuring themselves for an average of £134,667, according to IFAs Unusual Risks.
HIV+ still unaware of available protection cover
Nearly all those with HIV are unaware of the availability of life cover for people in their situation.
Risk Clinic - HIV
I have a client with HIV. His medication keeps the condition under control, but it's the first case I've ever dealt with of this type. What is the situation? He is looking for the full suite of protection and I know things have improved here, but what...
HIV community is untapped protection market - Unusual Risks
The most unnecessarily underinsured group in the UK is the HIV community, according to specialist advisers Unusual Risks.
HIV enters insurance mainstream
Half of insurers are now offering some form of HIV Life Assurance, up from 35% last year, according to medical financial advisers Unusual Risks.
Life insurers 'living in dark ages' for HIV+ clients
Life insurers are ‘living in the dark ages' and stigmatising HIV positive clients meaning their needs are not being met, according to research.