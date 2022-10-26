Nicky Bray: 25 Years of Underwriting

The last 25 years in underwriting have seen significant changes to underwriting and the customer journey for protection business, whilst some aspects have hardly changed much at all over the years. Underwriting is about predicting what will happen to our customers; most are under age 40 when they take out the policy and under 60 when a claim is made. Other than the recent impact of Covid, the causes of death or ill-health in this age range have remained very similar throughout the 25 years; so maybe we shouldn't be too surprised that the process of risk-assessment hasn't materially alter...