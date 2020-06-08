CURA CASE STUDY: Life cover for HIV (and other disclosures)

Kathryn Knowles tells us about Mrs H who came to Cura with multiple medical disclosures

Hannah* had been living with HIV for a number of years, had a long history of depression and had been diagnosed with autism a few years before speaking with us. Within the insurance world these can be considered as quite big disclosures, depending upon the insurer that you speak with. The sensitivity of the questions that you will need to answer in the application and the potential loadings, significantly differ across the market. I will take each of the conditions in turn and discuss their affect...