CURA CASE STUDY: Life cover for HIV (and other disclosures)
Cura ABCs
Kathryn Knowles tells us about Mrs H who came to Cura with multiple medical disclosures
Hannah* had been living with HIV for a number of years, had a long history of depression and had been diagnosed with autism a few years before speaking with us. Within the insurance world these can be considered as quite big disclosures, depending upon the insurer that you speak with. The sensitivity of the questions that you will need to answer in the application and the potential loadings, significantly differ across the market. I will take each of the conditions in turn and discuss their affect...
More on Adviser / Broking
VitalityLife pays 99.5% of life claims
2019 claims and benefits statistics
More insurers resume face-to-face screenings
Three additional providers
Zurich restarts physical medical screenings
Six percent of cases
Vitality resumes face-to-face screenings
On Tuesday 9 June
LV= handles just under 500 coronavirus claims
More than 270 death claims
Back to Top