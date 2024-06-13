Labour pledge to cut NHS waiting times, train more GPs

As part of the manifesto launched today (13 June, 2024), Labour pledged to deliver an extra two million NHS operations, scans and appointments every year, doubling the number of CT and MRI scanners so the NHS can catch cancer and other conditions earlier. Labour said it will cut NHS waiting times with 40,000 more appointments every week by incentivising staff to carry out additional appointments out of hours, adding that it will pool resources across neighbouring hospitals to introduce shared waiting lists and ensure patients are treated quicker. Patients should expect to wait no long...