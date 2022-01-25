Aegon extends Business Protection and Relevant Life immediate cover

Aegon has extended its immediate cover facility for Business Protection and Relevant Life products to 180 days for life protection and 90 days for critical illness.
The cover facility aims to provide protection for customers while any necessary medical information is assessed to complete underwriting. With the new extension, Aegon customers will not need to routinely provide evidence of earnings for executive income protection and personal income protection, excluding those that are self-employed. For self-employed customers, Aegon has doubled the benefit limit for routinely requiring financial evidence, from £75,000 to £150,000 per annum. Additionally,...
