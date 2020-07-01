Employee absence
A broker's role in the mental health agenda
Unum discusses five ways brokers play an important part in the workplace mental health agenda.
Mental Health Awareness Week: Mental health absences almost as common as colds
Mental health is one of the top three reasons for employee absence (13%), after musculoskeletal conditions (48%) and general sickness, colds and bugs (15%); according to analysis of sick pay data from ECIS.
Mental Health Awareness Week: Mind's Emma Mamo confirmed for COVER wellbeing webinar
COVER magazine is hosting a live webinar titled Improving health and wellbeing in the workplace in association with Bupa on the 10th of May 2017.
Unum publishes second Return to Work statement
Unum has published its second annual Return to Work statement showing that 1040 people with serious health problems got back to work with Unum's Group Income Protection Return to Work service last year.
Why health is worth more than one opinion
Gruelling schedules can take their toll on high level individuals as Hilary Clinton's health in last year's US election showed. Best Doctors explains why a second medical opinion can be crucial in getting people back on track quickly.
L&G partners with virtual GP service
Legal & General has partnered with healthcare service, Doctor Care Anywhere, to provide virtual access to GPs for existing group income protection (GIP) customers.
One in five employees has long-term absence each year
Almost one in five employees surveyed had a long-term absence from work in the previous 12 months, research from Legal & General has revealed.
Healthcare sector loses the most days in poor productivity
High stress and a lack of physical activity are causing employees in the healthcare sector to lose nearly 27 days a year in lost productivity on average.
Benenden launches corporate health insurance
Benenden has launched Benenden Business Healthcare which offers a bespoke package of benefits designed to tackle long-term absenteeism.
Majority of employers don't consider elective surgery a reason for absence
Elective surgeries such as knee replacement operations and cataract surgery are seen as a valid reason for being absent from work by only 35% of employers, research for AXA PPP has found.