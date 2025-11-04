Employer interventions on ill-health left too late

The occupational health support provider surveyed 139 senior HR, finance, and c-suite professionals, finding that 84% had a "robust" absence recording system, although 42% do not make any interventions until the employee has been off work for four weeks or more. A further 13% of employers do not actively intervene at all until a serious health concern is actively flagged to the HR team. Magnus Kauders, managing director, Occupational Health Assessment, said that while it is promising that many employers are now recording absence data, he noted that this is only the first step in the p...