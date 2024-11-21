Accident and illness absences impact 27% of adults

Adults taking a month or more off work

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Income protection (IP) specialist, Cirencester Friendly, has released research which showed 27% of people have taken more than a month off of work due to ill-health or injury.

The provider also analysed absences by age, it showed that the rate of those taking a month or more off rises to 35% among those 55 and older. The figure also dropped to 14% for those under the age of 34. When the survey looked at those who had taken more than a month off, the average time spent absent was four and a half months. Of this group 12% had been off for between six and 12 months; 25% had taken more than a year off; and 11% believed they would never be able to return to work. Alan Waddington, distribution director, Cirencester Friendly, said: "These figures show spending a p...

