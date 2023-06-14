Employers not offering enough support for injuries or new illness: GRiD

Not enough employers offer specific support mechanisms to help employees stay in or return to work following an injury or new illness or disability, according to industry body Group Risk Development (GRiD).

GRiD's survey of 503 HR decision-makers found that although over four in five employers (82%) did have something in place, when GRiD delved into what that support looked like, it was "not necessarily in sufficient depth."

Overall, 12% of employers did not offer support mechanisms for newly injured or ill staff at all, either due to affordability or because the businesses didn't feel it is their responsibility to offer this, according to the research.

The most offered support for an injury or new illness or disability was return to work plans, although this was only offered by 28% of employers surveyed.

The support mechanism least used by employers to support staff in this situation was access to medical specialists, such as oncologists, which was offered by only 8% of employers.

The second most underused benefit was access to a second medical opinion which 10% of employers offered, followed by access to practical support (12%), including a rehabilitation specialist, and physiotherapy support for employees (13%).

Meanwhile, only 15% of employers surveyed said they offer access to an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) and 18% offered access to a virtual GP.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, commented: "The research results paint a picture that many employers could do more to support newly ill staff.

"Helping staff understand support is available, and ensuring it is utilised during times of need including ill health, not only supports the individuals but also sends a message to the broader staff community who will see their colleagues benefitting."

