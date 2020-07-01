EAP
Virgin Pulse expands wellbeing offering
Across 190 countries
Legal & General launches Health Assured app
EAP enhanced
Bupa to provide free EAP to 'struggling' Thomas Cook employees
'Difficult transition period'
COVER Webinar: How to implement long-term wellness strategies
‘Don’t just tick the box: be mindful’
Male calls to EAP about mental health increase 84%
Personal Group data shows
Legal & General enhances EAP offering
Partnership renewed
Unum enhances EAP offering
New reward perks, app and wellness content
Care First joins GRiD
‘Bespoke approach’
More than half of young workers struggle more during winter
Research from Canada Life
Canada Life updates EAP offering
EmployeeCare through group income protection
LifeWorks joins GRiD
Workplace wellbeing platform resource
AXA PPP adds online counselling to EAP
For large corporates and SMEs
Mental health support would improve employee loyalty - Health Shield
Over half of employees feel they would take less time off work if employers looked after their mental wellbeing
Adam Saville: A 'stiff upper lip' is not the answer
COVER editor explores mental health 'resilience' and the importance of an open conversation in the workplace
Absenteeism levels three times higher at large firms - GRiD
Poor management alongside lack of monitoring and recording of absence could be combatted by group risk products
Aviva offers EAP app
Aviva is the first group protection insurer in the UK to partner with Care first and offer access to the Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) App.
The future of EAPs
Employee assistance programmes are a valuable asset to workplaces. So why do very few worker know about them? And how can they adapt to employees' ever-changing circumstances? Jon Blackburn finds out
Calls about depression to Canada Life's EAP soar by 40%
Canada Life Group Insurance's Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) has revealed a fifth (21%) of calls made to the service in Q1 2015 concerned mental health - a 40% increase from Q1 2014.
Workplace health: All in it together
Employers should encourage staff to take more responsibility for their health and wellbeing to ensure they are fit to enjoy retirement, and able to work for as long as they like, writes AXA PPP's Nick Jeal.
Can EAPs go further?
F&TRC'S Jason Green argues the case for re-evaluating the use of Employee Assistance Programmes in financial wellbeing.
Counselling cuts absenteeism rates
Offering counselling for employees helps reduce stress and absenteeism rates, research by Capita has found.
Companies should consider EAPs 'a moral' as well as financial imperative -Canada Life
Employee Assistance Programmes (EAP) result in employees being three and a half times more likely to cope with the demands of their job, with 21% rating their ability as "good" or "very good" prior to receiving counselling, compared to 75% afterwards....
EAPs are 'get out of jail free card' for companies
Employee assistance programmes (EAPs) are not a motivational tool for employees and are all about "protecting the risk of a company", says First Group reward and pensions director John Chilman.