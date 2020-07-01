EAP

Aviva is the first group protection insurer in the UK to partner with Care first and offer access to the Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) App.

The future of EAPs
Employee assistance programmes are a valuable asset to workplaces. So why do very few worker know about them? And how can they adapt to employees' ever-changing circumstances? Jon Blackburn finds out

Workplace health: All in it together
Employers should encourage staff to take more responsibility for their health and wellbeing to ensure they are fit to enjoy retirement, and able to work for as long as they like, writes AXA PPP's Nick Jeal.

Can EAPs go further?
F&TRC'S Jason Green argues the case for re-evaluating the use of Employee Assistance Programmes in financial wellbeing.