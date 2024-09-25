Labour party conference: Streeting pledges radical change

NHS reform

Cameron Roberts
clock • 3 min read

At the Labour party conference, taking place in Liverpool this year (2024), Wes Streeting, secretary of state for health and social care, promised to “build an NHS fit for the future”.

In his speech, Streeting referenced the investigation conducted by Professor Lord Darzi to showcase the struggling state of the health service. He referenced record high waiting lists, record lows in patient satisfaction and the decline in cancer care. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in response to Lord Darzi's report: "What we need is the courage to deliver long-term reform - major surgery not sticking plaster solutions. The NHS is at a fork in the road and we have a choice about how it should meet these rising demands." The NHS waiting list has continued a steady rise this year, nu...

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts

