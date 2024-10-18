Menopause costs UK economy £11bn

World Menopause Day 2024 (18 October 2024), spurred calls for more support for women going through menopause from the protection and health industry.
In the UK, an estimated six million women in work are experiencing menopause, with many experiencing both mental and physical symptoms that can impact their working and personal lives. Debra Clark, head of wellbeing, Towergate Employee Benefits, said: "The people affected by menopause are often at the pinnacle of their career. "They have a wealth of experience and knowledge and are just too valuable to the working world to lose because of the lack of workplace support, so it is vital that businesses provide support for this valuable demographic." At The Association of British Insur...
