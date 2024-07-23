Mental health top of workplace concerns

57% of employers agree

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Research by Towergate Health & Protection showed that for 57% of employers, employee mental health is their greatest concern regarding hybrid working.

Mental health topped the list but was followed up by: physical health (49%); financial health (44%); and social wellbeing (44%). The research surveyed 500 HR professionals to find out their sentiment on health priorities in the workplace. This same research also showed that 60% of employers believe the importance of providing support for mental health has increased among their workforce. Mental health is also a focus on a macro-scale, the King's Speech outlined that Labour would modernise the Mental Health Act "so it is fit for the twenty first century". David Williams, head of ...

