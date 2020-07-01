disability
How the insurance industry can help itself & society
Get disability friendly
Interview: Mike Adams OBE, CEO of Purple
'We have to win the commercial argument as well as hearts and minds'
Businesses 'need to do more' to manage disability
'Expert advice is essential'
Disability barriers to be 'tackled head-on' by government
New Equalities Hub
Including disabled people 'a top priority' for MP Sarah Newton
Minister of state for disabled people, health and work
Budget 2018: Hammond pledges £2bn for mental health and £650m to social care
Mental health crisis service announced by Chancellor
Be 'more open' with disabled clients - Tanni Grey-Thompson
Multiple gold medal-winning Paralympian Tanni Grey-Thompson has called on financial advisers to improve access to insurance for disabled clients
The conversation gap
We need an environment of transparency and openness, argues Helen Dick of Scottish Widows
Paul Avis: The equality challenge
How can advisers help support people with disabilities in the workplace?
Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson to close COVER Health & Protection Summit
Closing keynote address from multi-medal winning Paralympian plus full details of conference programme revealed
Paul Avis: Gender, disability and the protection gap
Disabled women face unique challenges within the workplace but group insurance can provide specific benefits to meet their needs and attract their skills
Swiss Re Group Watch: Group risk grows by 3.1%
Long-term disability income increases following years of decline
International Wheelchair Day: Workplace mental health support needed
Employers should consider more than just physical assistance for disabled workers and group insurance policies should play a part
Johnny Timpson named insurance sector champion for disabled people
Scottish Widows' financial protection technical and industry affairs manager selected by DWP to support insurance consumer rights for disabled people
British Friendly donates to 'charity of the year' DR UK
Bedford-based mutual society chooses Disability Rights UK as its charity partner for 2018
UK workforce 'optimistic' about long term sickness
Half of UK workers believe they have a less than one in ten chance of being unable to work through disability, a survey for Zurich has found.
Extra costs for disabled people in areas including insurance - Scope
Disabled people report extra costs in areas including insurance, transport and energy bills yet improved competition and communication could help drive down these costs, a major report has found.
Cost of disability £550 a month - Scope
The extra everyday living costs faced by disabled people are £550 per month, compared to average state benefits payments of £360 per month.
International disability income shortfall is €750bn - Swiss Re
The gap between people's needs if they became critically ill or disabled and what they would have is €750bn across 13 European & Middle Eastern countries, a report from Swiss Re has found.
Cancer patients 31% more likely to have a long term condition
There are 1.8m cancer patients with another long term health condition, research from Macmillan Cancer Support has revealed.
European Court rules insurers need to include economic consequences of policies
Insurers are being warned by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) that they must ensure consumers are able to understand the economic consequences of the policy being taken out.
Group risk covers 1.25m more people - Swiss Re report
The number of people insured under group risk schemes expanded by almost 1.25m between 2010 and 2014, new figures from Swiss Re have revealed.
One in ten employees affected by limiting illness or disability
Among the employed population 9% report having a limiting long-standing illness or disability (LSI), figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have found.
Govt accepts need for WCA investigation
The government has accepted a recommendation to investigate the increase in the number of sick or disabled people sent by Work Capability Assessments (WCA) to a Support Group.