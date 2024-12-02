Employers increasingly reporting on staff disability

The number of employers who reported on the proportion of their workforce with disabilities has increased by 21% in 2024, according to Group Risk Development (GRiD).
The industry body surveyed 500 HR decision-makers at UK businesses, finding that the number of employers that collected information on the proportion of disabled people in their workforce increased to 71% in 2024 from 50% in 2023. However, GRiD said that collecting disability data itself is not the end game, it must be put to "good use" for an organisation and its employees to see the benefit. Of the businesses that did collect this information, it was used to inform diversity and inclusion (D&I) practices and initiatives (60%), inform talent management practices (57%), track progress...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.