Employers increasingly reporting on staff disability

The industry body surveyed 500 HR decision-makers at UK businesses, finding that the number of employers that collected information on the proportion of disabled people in their workforce increased to 71% in 2024 from 50% in 2023. However, GRiD said that collecting disability data itself is not the end game, it must be put to "good use" for an organisation and its employees to see the benefit. Of the businesses that did collect this information, it was used to inform diversity and inclusion (D&I) practices and initiatives (60%), inform talent management practices (57%), track progress...