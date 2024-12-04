UK workers facing workplace barriers due to health

Deloitte's first Disability Inclusion at Work report surveyed 10,000 people with disabilities, chronic health conditions or who are neurodivergent in workplaces across 20 countries in full or part-time employment, including 500 people in the UK. The research found that in the UK, 66% of these behaviours were formally reported to someone in authority at the business, compared to 52% globally. Other respondents did not report this due to concerns that the behaviour would worsen, that the complaint would not be taken seriously and not feeling that the behaviour was serious enough to report....