Bupa extends internship programme for disabled young people

The healthcare and insurance provider runs an internship programme in collaboration with the charity to drive "greater inclusion and employment opportunities" for young disabled people.

In 2023, Bupa Global & UK has taken on 50 sixth form students with Career Ready, which connects young people from underrepresented backgrounds with employers.

It is also leading a pilot where 20 per cent of internships have been offered to disabled students, with interns also hosted by corporate partners including BP and Citi.

Bupa stated that the pilot aims to boost employment opportunities for young disabled people, with the ambition to expand the number of students and corporate partners year on year, with placements available across five Bupa locations designed with their interests and career aspirations in mind.

Anna Russell, director for The Bupa Foundation, commented: "Our partnership with Career Ready means that we've supported hundreds of young people to reach their career ambitions, and we learn just as much from our interns as they do from us.

"It's never been more important to support the next generation to get on the career ladder so I'm pleased that we have been able to provide an even more inclusive experience this year, supporting even more young people into the world of work."

Jen Hartley, Director of Fundraising & Business Development at Career Ready, added: "We're really pleased to be able to build on our partnership with Bupa and to help them deliver increased opportunities for disabled students, too.

"The interns gain so much from their time with Bupa, it's fantastic to see them flourish under the support of their mentors as well as gain so many new skills in their chosen business area, that set them up for productive, happy, life long careers."