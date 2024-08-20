Two in five employers offer physical health support for injury or illness

Two in five (40%) employers have offered employees support for physical health in order to help them stay in or return to work following an injury, new illness or disability, according to industry body Group Risk Development (GRiD).
This physical support includes access to private treatment, vocational rehab or other similar medical services. GRiD's research, which surveyed 500 HR leaders, found that in the event of an injury or new illness/disability, 38% of employers offered support for mental health, such as mental health first aiders, an employee assistance programme (EAP) and counselling. Additionally, 38% provided support for social health, such as including employees in work events, while 36% offered support for financial health, such as advice on budgeting, discount vouchers or pay advances. When an em...
