Over half of Brits say bad teeth affects confidence - Unum Dental
Gen Z most self-conscious
UK workers 'too busy' to visit dentist
According to Bupa
APRIL launches IPMI for expats living in France
Both pre and post Brexit
Bupa acquires Hospital Lane Dental Clinic
Specialist dental clinic will provide referral network and support services for healthcare provider
Bupa dentists volunteer at refugee camp
A team of Bupa dentists and dental nurses from 8 different dental clinics across the UK went to Thessaloniki, Greece to provide free, emergency treatment to those in the refugee camp, as part of the Dentaid volunteer programme.
Simplyhealth merges with Denplan under one brand
Simplyhealth and Denplan announced the merger of the two brands at a rebranding event in central London this week.
Bupa completes Oasis Dental Care acquisition
Bupa has completed its acquisition of Oasis Dental Care, becoming a major dental provider, adding over 2m dental patients and more than 400 clinics.
Denplan completes 50/50 dental partnerships
Denplan has completed its first two 50/50 dental partnerships with practices in South Yorkshire.
Denplan co-founder joins board of stem cell firm
WideCells Group, which is innovating the growing stem cells industry through the delivery of a stem cell insurance plan, has appointed the Co-Founder of Denplan, Dr. Marilyn Orcharton, as Non-Executive Director to its Board.
Advertising watchdog upholds complaints against 'misleading' Denplan advert
The Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) has upheld complaints and prevented further broadcasts of a recent Denplan TV advert described as "misleading" by consumers who highlighted that cosmetic dentistry was not covered by the dental insurer.
Preventing and protecting against oral cancer
With over 7300 cases of oral cancer diagnosed each year, it is clear that more needs to be done to educate people on the risks of poor oral health writes James Goolnik.
Mouth cancer now the tenth most common cancer in men
Cases of oral cancer are increasing and are now the tenth most common cancer in men according to new figures released by Cancer Research UK.
Denplan warning on 'hidden' sugar
Denplan has warned that ‘hidden' sugar is making it hard for people to manage their sugar consumption, and encouraged people to go sugar-free for September.
Third of NHS dentists not accepting new patients Which? finds
Almost a third (31%) of dentists listed as accepting new NHS patients by NHS Choices are not, research by Which? has found.
Health Shield pays 97.4% of claims
Cash plan provider Health Shield has revealed it paid 446,268 claims in 2014 representing 97.4% of all claims made during the year.
Bupa reveals plans for a Canary Wharf 'Superclinic'
Bupa has revealed plans for a £2.9m ‘Superclinic' at Canary Wharf's Crossrail Place development to act as a ‘one stop shop' for people to manage their healthcare.
Denplan pilots dental practice partnerships
Denplan has announced the launch of a new dental partnership programme which will see the company enter a partnership with dental practices and help dentists manage succession planning.
Bupa adds cash benefits to Business Fit
Bupa has added cash benefits for health expenses to its Business Fit product, available to corporates and intermediary groups from 1 April 2015.
Opinion: Why single sign on is ahead of the game
National Dental Plan's Andrew Morris explains how its single sign-on innovation is changing the dental market.
Dental health: Prevention vs cure
Pam Whelan explains what intermediaries should know about the wider benefits of promoting good dental health.
Denplan launches single sign on
Denplan has launched ‘single sign on' which enables employees to sign into the Denplan online services system via their flexible benefits platform, without the need for multiple passwords.
Employers still favour dental reimbursement plans
Two-thirds of employers with dental plans said they still prefer the reimbursement claims process for treatment costs, research has found.
Quarterly drop in upheld PMI and dental FOS complaints
Quarterly statistics from the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has revealed a 10% drop in upheld complaints in private medical insurance (PMI) and dental insurance.
Nearly half of companies considering a dental plan - Denplan
Denplan's annual Dental Benefit Survey has evolved to reflect that dental plans are viewed by employees as the most important benefit in demonstrating employer support for their wellbeing.