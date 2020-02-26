Most employees not getting the support they want

Survey shows majority of Brits calling for workplace health-related support, guidance or benefits

As many as 72% of Brits do not receive any healthcare support from their employer even though two thirds (66%) would like to see their workplace provide it, a survey of 3000 UK adults by Simplyhealth has suggested.

According to the research, the top benefits employees want are dental cover (23%), therapy or counselling (19%) and optical cover (15%).

Meanwhile, more than a quarter (29%) would like their workplace to adopt a flexible working policy to support their health - for example, so they can attend dentist appointments or other healthcare professionals.

Other favoured benefits include free or subsidised gym memberships (22%), free or subsidised nutritional meals (15%), or workplace yoga or massages (13%).

Mental health

According to the Labour Force Survey, an estimated 12.8 million working days are lost every year due to employees suffering from stress, depression or anxiety, yet the research commissioned by Simplyhealth found that just a quarter (25%) of UK adults have access to counselling or therapy in the workplace.

More than a quarter (27%) of generation Z and millennial respondents stated they would like their workplace to provide support with counselling or therapy, compared to 13% of UK adults aged 55+.

Catherine Rutland, clinical director at Simplyhealth, said: "It's important for businesses to remember that a healthy workforce is a productive one. I would encourage employers to take a preventative approach to protecting the physical and emotional health needs of their workforce. Simple measures, such as implementing flexible working policies and helping employees to manage their everyday healthcare needs will go a long way to help."