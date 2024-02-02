Simplyhealth to roll out a series of new wellbeing services

The employee health plan provider rolled out a digital physiotherapy offering yesterday (1 February, 2024) for musculoskeletal (MSK) health services via a partnership with Phio. This formed part of the launch for a new category for Simplyhealth's Health Plan proposition aimed at the corporate market, providing employers with "affordable" access to healthcare for their whole workforce.

In the imminent future, Simplyhealth is also planning to launch a blood diagnosis package to tackle issues customers face with accessing screening and blood tests due to constraints with the NHS, which will be available through an upcoming partnership.

The blood diagnosis offering will provide discounted blood tests to Simplyhealth members on a nationwide scale, initially through remote blood tests with the view of eventually rolling this out in person.

Additionally, Simplyhealth is planning to roll out an optical package next year with discounts available at 1200 opticians, which 95% of its members are within a five-mile radius of, according to the provider.

Also in the pipeline are improved services for both male and female health, while a dermatology and dental offering are in development.

Marc Singh-Jones, head of commercial product and partnerships, Simplyhealth, told delegates at the launch event that the provider is focusing on continuous innovation for men's health.

"There's lots of issues in men's health in terms of mental health issues and there are many high stigma areas such as male pattern baldness and erectile dysfunction. We have a service and a pathway which we will be launching later this year," Singh-Jones said.

Simplyhealth is also building on its work for women's health. Currently, the provider has a partnership that provides discounted products on many women's health product but a dedicated pathway for women's health will be launched this year (2024).

As part of this pathway, Simplyhealth members will be able to access a GP with a specialist interest, at no extra cost within their plan.

"A lot of people don't take proactive measures about their health because they're worried about how much it's going to cost so we want to remove that barrier completely. The direction of travel is certainly about breath. It's about more offerings, and it's about enabling people to find what's relevant to them, not just paying in the back end," Singh-Jones said.

Also in development is a discounted dermatology services as Marc-Jones noted that trying to get hold of dermatologists of late is hard, so Simplyhealth is looking to improve access to dermatologists.

Elsewhere, Simplyhealth is looking to enhance its dental offering. The provider has a dental business, Denplan, and it is working on pathways and solutions to provide members with "rapid" access to dentist at a discounted price.

"We've got two work streams that are specifically looking at pre-natal and post-natal care. Another area that we are looking at is fertility as well which is a massive issue that is not covered by private medical insurance and it is very expensive. We are also looking at services and the solutions that can support in that space," Singh-Jones stated.

"We have also got a range of other work streams going on. I've had a lot of personal loss in terms of pregnancy and children over the years and it's an area very close to the heart. It's an area that we are actively engaged in with our clinical team that are always scanning for these new opportunities and services. We haven't made any defined key decisions on that but watch this space."

Nick Potter, chief executive, Simplyhealth, told delegates: "We are seeing a change in the psyche in the UK as 36% of people say they are dissatisfied with the NHS. People speaking out and saying they are dissatisfied with NHS is a major step forward in this country. Previously, we would not talk about any negative but people just can't access healthcare. Now, one third of people are struggling to reach their GP.

"We're going to start to try and help people, particularly corporates, because that's where I think the main focus is going to be to get started to bring better options to the employee workforce so they can look after their health."