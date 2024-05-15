6.3m employees avoid dentist

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Employee benefits provider, Unum UK, has found that 21% of employees, equivalent to 6.3 million nationwide, avoided dental appointments in 2023 due to cost.

The provider highlights that this demonstrates the impact the cost-of-living crisis has had on  the healthcare industry. Unum also warned that the 4% rise in NHS dental charges would exacerbate this problem. It also found that four in five dentists now only take private patients, the provider said that this ran the risk of creating "dental deserts" where no NHS provision is available locally. Clare Lusted, Head of Product Proposition, Unum UK, said: "Access to dentistry is a basic expectation, yet millions in the UK are facing barriers, be it financial or geographic, in obtaining oral...

Cameron Roberts
ONS reports decline in GP service levels

New associate director for John Lamb Hill Oldridge

