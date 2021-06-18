Denied dental care heightens mouth cancer risk
Covid has disrupted early diagnosis chances, warns Towergate
Employees who have had dental visits postponed or cancelled are at greater risk of mouth cancer, according to Towergate Health & Protection.
Disruption from the pandemic has meant many routine visits have been delayed or cancelled, and usually not re-booked.
This has meant opportunities to diagnose mouth cancer early are often missed, with the insurerhighlighting a 49% rise in cases over the past year.
The British Dental Association has stated that mouth cancer referrals have fallen by 60% since the first UK lockdown in March 2020 and could lead to a rise in mortality.
As such, Towergate Health & Protection distribution director Brett Hill is encouraging employers to investigate how they can better look after employees.
"Early detection is key to improved survival rates of mouth cancer but with dental appointments hugely delayed and even cancelled completely, due to Covid, many people are now at risk of it going undetected," he said.
"This is not just about fillings and tooth whitening. Cancer does not wait. Screening, testing and early diagnosis are key for better outcomes."
Towergate has highlighted a number of ways employers can support the dental and mouth health of their staffers.
As well as dental insurance, employers can provide support via a cash plan. These usually include dental and optical care as standard and can be an affordable way to support employees who pay a small monthly premium.
According to the Mouth Cancer Foundation, more people die in the UK each year from mouth cancer than those suffering from cervical and testicular cancer combined.
