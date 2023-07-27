Half of employees call in sick or leave work early due to dental pain

Three quarters delay treatment

Jaskeet Briah
Almost half of employees (48%) have called in sick or left work early due to dental pain, leading to over 1,330 working days being lost to dental pain in the last year, according to new research by Bupa.

A survey of 2,049 employees aged over 18 found that three quarters (73%) of employees have delayed going to the dentist due to worries about taking time off work.

Over two in five employees delayed treatment, as nearly one third (31%) of workers experienced a negative response from their employer when they asked for time away for dental treatment.

For employees who remained at work despite their dental pain, workers experienced difficulty concentrating (29%), became less productive (25%), and were snappier with colleagues (14%), Bupa noted.

Neil Sikka, dentist and chief dental officer at Bupa Dental Insurance, said it is concerning when people put off dental treatment and routine check-ups as it can lead to worsened problems.

"By delaying, it puts people at risk of tooth decay and gum disease, which may cause serious complications, pain or require more specialist treatment," Sikka commented.

"Employers have a responsibility to look after the wellbeing of their workforce, and this includes oral health. Allowing time for dental appointments may improve productivity and require fewer sick days over the long-term."

Ann Stewart, head of Bupa Dental Insurance, stated seven in 10 of Bupa's claims are for preventative treatment, and that encouraging people to have regular check-ups and relevant treatment when needed can prevent more serious issues down the line.

"We know that dental insurance is a highly valued workplace benefit. For businesses seeking to retain and attract the best people, a way to do this is strengthening their workplace health and wellbeing offering, " Stewart added.

Jaskeet Briah
