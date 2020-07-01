Defaqto
Industry reaction: Income protection plans on the decline?
Recent Defaqto figures show a 13% fall in IP plans available on the market, but does this mean the cover available is decreasing in quality?
Ex-Vitality's Nick Telfer joins British Friendly
British Friendly has hired Nick Telfer, previously of Vitality and Defaqto, in the newly created role of head of product and propositions.
Defaqto 2015 star ratings released
Defaqto has released its 2015 star ratings for financial products, including protection policies, giving each a rating from 1 to 5.
Defaqto launches new Life Assurance Star Ratings
Defaqto has launched two new Life Assurance Star Ratings for products that can be purchased by consumers directly without going through a financial adviser.
Number of short-term IP policies increases by 120%
The number of short-term income protection (STIP) policies has increased by 120% since 2009, 'outstripping' long-term income protection (IP) sales, research has found.
Healthier Solutions achieves Defaqto five star rating
Healthier Solutions, Aviva's individual private medical insurance has achieved a 5 Star Defaqto rating for its comprehensive level of cover.
Cover Breakfast Briefing: Defaqto on Cashplans
Ben Heffer, insight analyst of life and protection at Defaqto, explains how the market is more than just a one-dimensional growth story
ONS unemployment data: IP is a must
Income replacement is the most important protection product available, Defaqto has said in light of today's Office for National Statistics unemployment data.
62% of the industry is concerned about short-term IP
The protection industry has said it is concerned that short term income protection is simply a new style of accident, sickness and unemployment cover, according to a poll.
Advisers need to protect unknowingly vulnerable clients - Defaqto
Defaqto has urged advisers to protect "vulnerable" clients who are renting as the National Landlords Association (NLA) reports rising rental arrears.
Advisers struggle to sell neglected IP products - Defaqto
Advisers have been struggling to sell income protection because clients claim not to need it, Defaqto research has shown.
Advisers want to see more LTC products but are failing to advise
Nearly three quarters of advisers (71%) believe providers should create new prefunded long term care products, but more IFAs need to advise in this sector, a free Defaqto research paper has found.
Amii wins Defaqto ratings changes
Defaqto has changed its ratings on some private medical insurance (PMI) products and more are expected after it received stinging criticism from intermediaries.
Brokers slam Defaqto's 'highly dangerous' PMI ratings
Medical insurance brokers have branded Defacto's new private medical insurance (PMI) star ratings as ‘highly dangerous and not in the best interest of customers'.
Defaqto introduces PMI ratings
Defaqto has released its Star Ratings for private medical insurance (PMI) for the first time.
Financial advice use grows - Defaqto
More people have used professional advice when considering financial products than a year ago but the majority still do not see it as necessary, according to research.
Shooting stars - Defaqto product ratings explained
The latest issue of COVER included a report that some members of the protection provider community, including the ABI, were unhappy with the way third party agencies rate products.
Defaqto produces guide for growing short-term IP market
Defaqto has released a guide to short-term income protection (STIP) and said it believes new opportunities are emerging in the market despite the mis-selling of payment protection insurance (PPI).
Blog: Protection 'mis-selling' - here we go again!
It is perhaps not a little ironic that on the eve of deadline day for three major banking groups to resolve their pre-judicial review payment protection insurance (PPI) complaints, another possible ‘protection' mis-selling scandal is uncovered.
Banks' PPI deadline should not put people off protection - Defaqto
Defaqto has warned that the public should not be turned off protection products following the fall out of the Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) mis-selling scandal.
IP will replace PPI - Defaqto
Defaqto has said it believes short term income protection (IP) products are likely to become the replacement for payment protection insurance (PPI).
Onus on insurers to make CI changes work - Defaqto
Defaqto believes the onus is on insurers to make the new ABI critical illness (CI) statement of best practice a success.
Interview - Ben Heffer
Ben Heffer provides Paul Robertson with an insight into the workings behind Defaqto and an analysis of the market's future
Narrowing the field
Does the external rating of products add value and what can advisers use them for? Ben Heffer explains