Fintel takes 25% stake in tech start-up after successful adviser pilot

The fintech and support services provider made the investment through Fintel Labs, a new venture designed to "foster innovation in the sector through supporting emerging financial technology".

It explained Plannr is an early-stage modern technology company, providing specialist customer relationship management (CRM) capability for financial advisers, planners, and wealth managers.

It added that Plannr had developed an "intuitive" workflow which required limited training and is "easy to onboard and operate".

The business has been running for more than a year with a pilot group of advisers to fine-tune the product before launch.

Fintel said it made the investment to support Plannr's "ambitious growth plans and roadmap", along with its planned integration into financial planning software, Defaqto Engage.

Fintel joint chief executive, Matt Timmins, said: "Plannr represents the best of modern thinking and cutting-edge development.

"The technology has been designed by advisers and crafted by the skilled developers at Plannr to be beautifully intuitive, easy to use, and infinitely scalable. Plannr's powerful CRM capability has the potential to unlock important efficiencies, streamlining the advice journey and improving suitability for consumers. We look forward to delivering better outcomes for everyone."

Planner founder and CEO Gareth Thompson added: "We are delighted to be working with Fintel as we develop the future of financial planning CRM. Fintel's reputation for innovation and its unrivalled market reach makes it a perfect partner as we refine and scale our offering to define a new era of financial planning CRM."