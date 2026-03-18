Meg Kirby MBE joins PDG as ambassador

The Protection Distributors Group (PDG) has appointed Meg Kirby MBE as an ambassador, with two firms also added as members.
Kirby is the founder of charity LegaCare, which offers free legal advice and support to critical ill people and their families. It has reportedly supported more than 5,000 terminally ill people in the North East of England since 2010. She joins Johnny Timpson in the ambassador role, with Kirby stating that she aims to more closely share with advisers the practical knowledge and insights gained from working with seriously ill people. Kirby said: "The work PDG is doing to build greater trust within the insurance industry is incredibly important, and its vision of an industry driven by e...
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