Fintel hires Keith Hare to support Plannr Technologies' growth

Hare is the owner and founder of GOYA Consulting, and Fintel said he was instrumental in facilitating Fintel Labs' recent investment in Plannr, an early-stage modern technology company, in June.

In the newly created role, Hare will oversee further development of Plannr's specialist CRM capability for financial advisers, planners, and wealth managers, and he will advise more broadly on Fintel's integrated technology strategy.

Previously, Hare held senior and non-executive director roles at technology and investment firms, including Benchmark Capital, Time4Advice, and Redbourne Wealth Management.

Matt Timmins, Fintel joint chief executive, said: "Keith has decades of experience, and a wealth of knowledge, in the regtech sector.

"He's universally well regarded across the industry and, whilst working with Keith recently I was hugely impressed by his passion for evolution in the world of technology for financial services intermediaries; something which perfectly aligns with the Fintel's strategy."

Hare added: "Having worked with Matt and the Fintel board in recent months, I'm delighted to not only work more closely on the next phase of the Plannr evolution, but also help to explore the further opportunities available to Fintel as its integrated tech strategy continues to develop."