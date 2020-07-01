debt
'Money can't buy you happiness… but it can be a source of unhappiness'
Says Quilter’s Jane Goodland
'Vast majority' of UK employees troubled by money
Inaugural Close Brothers Financial Wellbeing Index finds
Single Financial Guidance Body officially launches
Five core functions
Millennial women are less financially safe than men of the same age
Research by Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has found women are more indebted and less confident when managing money than men
Two-fifths of families lack cash for funerals
Covering the cost of a funeral without getting into debt would need quick access to cash for 41% of families, a poll by Engage Mutual has found.
Life insurance funds a fifth of funerals
A fifth (22%) of people fund their funerals through life insurance policies, research by Royal London has found.
Income protection 'essential' as many struggle to pay bills
With millions behind on their household bills, PG Mutual is warning UK bill payers to consider how they would cope if they were to lose their income due to illness or injury.
UK professionals could 'struggle' to cover Christmas debts on sick pay
UK professionals could find themselves struggling to meet the cost of Christmas debt repayments in the event of having to take sick leave, an insurer has warned.
Half of UK adults struggle with bills and debt
Half of UK adults struggle to keep up with their bills and credit commitments, up from one in three in 2006, research has revealed.
Osborne to admit debt plan in ruins
Chancellor George Osborne is to tell the electorate this week that his debt plans are in ruins, with the deadline for bringing UK debt down pushed back by many years.
Aviva and L&G to cut dividends - papers
Two of Britain's biggest insurers are poised to slash dividends this week, potentially derailing the stockmarket's blockbuster summer rally, The Times reports.