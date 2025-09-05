MorganAsh and PayPlan see rise in vulnerable customer identification

Debt advice and support provider, PayPlan, has recorded a rise in the number of its customers identified as vulnerable, following its partnership with support services provider, MorganAsh.
As part of the partnership, PayPlan adopted MorganAsh's tool - the MorganAsh Resilience System (MARS) - to build on its vulnerability management process and to identify clients who may require additional support. Under the partnership, PayPlan said it has been able to identify types and severity of vulnerabilities and suggest suitable next steps for additional help and support. PayPlan has now identified 92% of customers as vulnerable and 7% as potentially vulnerable. Prior to the deal, 54% of its clients disclosed a vulnerability in addition to financial vulnerability. Andrew Gett...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.