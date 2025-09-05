MorganAsh and PayPlan see rise in vulnerable customer identification

As part of the partnership, PayPlan adopted MorganAsh's tool - the MorganAsh Resilience System (MARS) - to build on its vulnerability management process and to identify clients who may require additional support. Under the partnership, PayPlan said it has been able to identify types and severity of vulnerabilities and suggest suitable next steps for additional help and support. PayPlan has now identified 92% of customers as vulnerable and 7% as potentially vulnerable. Prior to the deal, 54% of its clients disclosed a vulnerability in addition to financial vulnerability. Andrew Gett...